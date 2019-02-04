Kim Kardashian Trolled Kanye West So Hard with This Candid Photo

It looks like Kanye West is a heavy sleeper! Kim Kardashian trolled Kanye West with a photo of him sleeping on Sunday night, and it has us cracking up. The photo, which Kardashian posted on her Instagram, shows the reality star looking at the camera with a nonplussed, stern (but perfectly made-up) face while her husband snoozed in the background. The couple was riding in a car when Kardashian took a photo of West seemed taking a quick cat nap, with his mouth wide open as he slept behind his wife. Kardashian went for simplicity with her Instagram caption (but Kim—how long did you think about this caption?). She wrote, “SAME.”

The couple, who have been married for the past five years, have three kids together—North, 5 ½, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. Chicago actually turned one in January and Kardashian took to her Instagram to celebrate. She posted an album of photos that were absolutely adorable, writing, “My baby Chicago turned 1 this month and we threw her an Alice in “One”derland themed party 🌹🌹🌹.”

A Kardashian fan account added to this, saying, “The birthday cake for Chicago’s first birthday party is everything!”

She’s right! That cake is truly incredible. In October 2018, Kardashian revealed that her oldest daughter, North, has been apprehensive about having siblings. Kardashian said North “acts like an only child at all times” and is “a little confused” by the family dynamic now that she has a younger brother and a younger sister.

“She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world,’” the reality star said on Ashley Graham’s new podcast Pretty Big Deal. “She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.'”

It seems the 38-year-old reality star and 41-year-old hubby must’ve been tuckered out, perhaps from their kids … or just, you know … adulthood.