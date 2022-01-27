Kim Is ‘Not Speaking’ to Kanye After His Claims About a 2nd Sex Tape—It’s ‘Just Too Much’

It looks like Kim Kardashian’s Kanye West sex tape drama has gone too far for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. After Kanye made headlines for claiming he personally retrieved a laptop containing a second sex tape between his estranged wife and Ray J, Kim is no longer on “speaking terms” with the rapper.

According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life, the KKW Beauty CEO is trying to “take the high road” and avoid any further confrontations with Kanye. “Kim isn’t on speaking terms with Kanye at the moment,” the insider revealed, noting, however, that “they’re constantly in communication via their nannies and bodyguards so that they can coordinate visits with the kids.” The former spouses, who separated in February 2021 when Kim filed for divorce, share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “Sure, she would love not to have to deal with [Kanye’s behavior], but this is the life she is in and just has to salvage it any way she can towards a positive outcome,” the insider continued. “It is a lot of work but that is the way she is going to deal with Kanye moving forward.”

The SKIMS founder’s decision to stop speaking to Kanye comes amid renewed rumors surrounding a second Kim and Ray J sex tape, which Kanye claimed to have retrieved and prevented from “leaking online” in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” he said during the interview. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

According to the rapper, Kim watched the clip herself and was moved to tears. “She cried when she saw it,” he alleged. “You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

However, a spokesperson for Kim denied that there was any “sexual footage” on the laptop Kanye gave Kim. “The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” the rep said in a statement to Page Six. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists.”

Rumors of the second Kim and Ray J sex tape have been circulating ever since the R&B singer’s former manager, Wack 100, claimed he has a copy of the rumored clip on his laptop. According to Wack, the tape was “part two” of the pair’s infamous sex tape that was leaked online in 2007. Now that Kim has seemingly put these claims to rest, sources tell Hollywood Life that she just wants to move on.

“All Kim wants to do is move forward with her own life and she wishes they could keep their relationship out of the public eye whenever possible,” the source said of Kim’s co-parenting relationship with Ye. “She’s fine with Kanye living across the street but she needs him to understand that there’s boundaries which she’s not willing to let him cross.”

