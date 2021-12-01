Kim Is ‘Furious’ at Kanye For ‘Embarrassing’ Her With His Rants Amid Her Romance With Pete

Despite reports of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s reunion amid her romance with Pete Davidson, Kim reportedly wants nothing to do with her estranged husband after his “embarrassing” pleas on social media asking her to get back together.

The SKIMS founder, 41, briefly reunited with the rapper, 44, at a Louis Vuitton fashion show on November 30, 2021, in honor of their mutual friend, the late Virgil Abloh. The former couple were joined by their eldest child, daughter North, 8, at the event. But just hours before their family outing, a report by The Sun claimed that Kim is “furious” about Kanye’s recent behavior—which includes his since-deleted “Thanksgiving Prayer” video, in which he acknowledged his mistakes in their marriage.

“Kim is furious with Kanye’s latest public stunt, because while Kanye may be out there confessing to strangers, he’s not saying these things to her in private—he’s making a big deal out of wanting his family back, but as everyone knows, during the marriage, he was never around and always in a different state,” a source told the site. “And he’s being seen with all these different women, too,” the source added, seemingly referring to Ye’s rumored girlfriend.

The insider went on to note that Kim worries about the impact Kanye’s behavior might have on their children. In addition to North, the couple share kids Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “She can ignore it, but the last thing she wants is the kids hearing something and getting confused if their dad is coming back or not,” the source explained.”

As for what the rest of the Kardashian family makes of Kanye’s latest stunts, according to the source, they think he’s being “cruel and immature.” The insider notes, “He’s embarrassing her, yet again. He’s trying to change the narrative and make people feel sorry for him. It won’t work.”

On Thanksgiving Day 2021, Kanye posted an impassioned, five-minute video in which he stated he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife. “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Kanye said, in part. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

The rapper went on to address how his many “misactions”—from his “hair-trigger temper,” alcohol use and manic bipolar “episodes”—caused his split from the KKW Beauty founder, 41, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. “I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication,” Kanye said. Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

Kanye also acknowledged how his political support for Donald Trump and subsequent presidential run caused a strain in their marriage. “Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” he shared, referring to the Trump campaign’s Make America Great Again hat. “I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage.”

