Kim & Kanye Just Reunited for a Dinner Date—Here’s Where Their Relationship Stands Now

Oh, Kimye. It seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship is always in a state of flux. One moment they’re headed toward divorce and shading each other on social media; then they’re out to dinner and sparking rumors that they’re back together the next.

It’s understandable—Kim, 40, and Kanye, 44, have lots of history together. The pair, who began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014, share two daughters, North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm. After seven years of marriage, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.

Since then, the pair have been in and out of each other’s lives (mostly, in.) For a time, Kanye unfollowed Kim and her family on social media, only to reconnect with her for the release of his 10th studio album, Donda, in August 2021. The SKIMS founder has acted as his muse on numerous occasions since, having appeared in a Yeezy-inspired Balenciaga gown at the 2021 Met Gala, for example.

As of October 2021, the former couple are on good terms. But how good are we talking? The pair’s latest joint outing saw them attending dinner with friends at Nobu in Malibu, California, which left some fans wondering (yet again) if Kimye are back together. In photos from the evening, which you can see here, Kim and Kanye both appeared in sleek outfits while walking side-by-side. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, however, the pair are simply friends for the time being.

“They have a more of a friendship and working relationship as they coparent,” the insider told Us Weekly, noting, “They’re not back together.” According to the source, Kim will continue to “be involved with Kanye’s work ventures and he will be involved with hers,” despite their split.

