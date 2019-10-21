This Was Almost Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Son Psalm’s Name—PLZ Explain

In a new trailer for the hit reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the KarJenners revealed thatn Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Psalm, was almost named Ye. So we have a lot of questions. Why was Ye vetoed? Well, it seems Kanye wasn’t a fan of naming his son Ye, possibly largely because he goes by that same nickname, “Ye.” KUWTK‘s timeline is always a bit wonky. Kanye and Kim welcomed their fourth child into the world via surrogate in May, but the episode is just now airing on the series.

It also includes a discussion about choosing a baby name. Any new parents or soon-to-be parent knows the struggle of finding the perfect name for their sweet little baby. But Kim and Kanye apparently narrowed it down to two names—Psalm and Ye. Fortunately, Kanye shut down “Ye” because he goes by that name (it also happens to be his Twitter name FYI).

Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, shared a teaser for KUWTK on her Instagram story. In the video, she asks her daughter, “Kimberly, how did you guys settle on Psalm?” Kim answers saying, “Cause his name was gonna be Ye. Kanye doesn’t like Ye cause Ye doesn’t mean anything, and Kylie called at the last second and was like, ‘No!’ Psalm and Saint sound good together, and the kids call him now Psalmye.” LOL. Great compromise @ West fam.

This isn’t the first time the name-game has come up. Kris had previously explained that her grandson’s name is a reference to a book in the Old Testament of the Bible. The name is “just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel,” Kris explained, “And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect. He’s just adorable.” Aw! We agree.