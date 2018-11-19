Kim Kardashian Paid Private Firefighters To Protect Her Neighborhood From Wildfire

After weeks of California wildfires burning down the homes of thousands of people (including celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Gerard Butler), Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s seems to be saved—thanks to their rumored private firefighters.

Last week, TMZ reported that Kardashian and West hired a team of private firefighters to protect their $60 million Hidden Hills home and their neighborhood. Pictures of the Kardashian-West mansion show the house sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac and bordering a field, meaning that if their house went up in flames, it would create a domino effect and lead to the fires of their neighbors.

It looks like Kardashian and West’s efforts paid off as TMZ reported today that their house narrowly avoided the fires and is unscathed by the California by only a few feet. Pictures of their neighborhood show charred ground a couple meters away from the Kardashian-West home, meaning that the fire almost reached their estate before it died down.

Not everyone is happy with Kardashian and West’s decision to hire private firefighters, however. After news came out that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth donated $500,000 toward efforts to prevent the California wildfires, fans criticized the Keeping Up with the Kardashians for not doing more to help other, less wealthier communities than her own.

Here is a list of ways to help California wildfire victims, including providing victims and firefighters with a place to stay and donating to the Red Cross.