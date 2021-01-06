Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Prenup? Here’s What Their Divorce May Look Like

Since the news of their separation, fans have wanted to know if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a prenup for their divorce. As many know, news broke on Tuesday, January 5, that Kim and Kanye were headed toward a divorce after six years of marriage. The couple—who married in 2014 after three years of dating—share four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

According to a source for Page Six, Kim has hired a divorce lawyer and Kanye is aware that the end of their marriage is near. “They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” the insider said. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.” What will those settlements look like? Well, we likely will never know for sure, as Kim and Kanye’s divorce will most likely be a private court case. Still, there are some reports about their prenup that can give insight into what their post-divorce lives will look like.

According to a 2014 report by Radar Online, Kim and Kanye signed a prenuptial agreement in March 2014, about two months before they wed in Florence, Italy, in May 2014. Per Radar Online, Kim will receive $1 million for every year she’s married to Kanye with a cap of $10 million. If this report is correct, Kim stands to receive $6 million from Kanye. Per Radar Online, Kim and Kanye also don’t have a custody clause for their kids in the event of a divorce.

“The entire process for the prenup for Kim and Kanye has been extremely easy, and relatively drama free,” a source told Radar Online at the time before referencing Kim’s previous ex-husband, Kris Humphries. “Kanye didn’t even think the couple needed a prenup, and was ready to give Kim carte blanche to all of his financial assets. Yes, he loves Kim that much. There is a huge difference from Kim’s prenup with Kris Humphries…the preparation of their agreement went on for several months. It was long and tedious.”

Radar Online also reported that one of Kanye’s life insurance policies is worth $20 million and that Kim will remain as a beneficiary of the policy for life, even if she and Kanye divorce. At the time of the report, Kanye was worth $100 million, while Kim had a net worth of $40 million. However, things have changed over the years. As of 2020, Kim is worth $780 million after she sold 20 percent of her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, and perfume brand, KKW Fragrance, to Coty, according to Forbes. As for Kanye, Forbes reported in 2020 that Kanye still makes more than Kim with a $1.3 billion net worth (which is $300 million more than Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.)

Though Radar Online’s report about Kim and Kanye’s prenup seems super specific, a source for E! News denied the details of the agreement in 2014.” That’s all wrong,” the insider said. “Whether or not Kim and Kanye have a prenup is a private matter and any speculation is just that.”

Kim and Kanye have never spoken publicly about their prenup. The closest information fans have received is from Kanye’s 2004 song “Gold Digger,” in which he raps: “If you ain’t no punk holla, ‘We want prenup, We want prenup!’ Yeah, it’s something that you need to have, ’cause when she leave yo ass she gone leave with half.”

According to Page Six, Kim and Kanye are in “settlement talks” over how to divide their multi-million-dollar Calabasas, California mansion. The couple bought the home for $40 million before spending another $20 million in renovations. “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home,” the source said. “She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.”