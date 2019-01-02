Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Pregnant with Baby No. 4 & Here’s What the Sex Will Be

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are pregnant with baby no. 4. But before we issue our congratulations, we have a few questions to ask, like what will the sex of Kardashian and West’s baby be? What is their due date? Lucky for us, most of these questions have been answered by who else but an anonymous source.

According to a source for Us Weekly, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper are expecting—drumroll, please—a baby boy. The sixth member of the Kardashian-West family is due to arrive “in very early May,” according to the source. But don’t expect a Kim K. baby bump anytime soon. Like their youngest daughter, Chicago West, Kardashian and West are expecting their baby via surrogate. In fact, the son is the couple’s last remaining embryo, which they will use with the same surrogate as before.

As for why the Kardashian-Wests are having another baby so soon (the news of their fourth child comes a year after welcoming Chicago), a source told People that the couple weren’t “in a huge rush” to have another baby, but they have talked about it. “They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure,” the source said. “Chicago is still little, and they have time.”

The source also explained why the couple is returning to the same surrogate they used for Chicago. “They would use the same surrogate if she agrees to help them again. Kim can’t say enough kind words about the surrogate,” the source said.

West and Kardashian’s baby boy will join siblings North West, 5, Saint west, 3, and Chicago West, 11 months. Looks like the Kardashian family is growing bigger and bigger each year.