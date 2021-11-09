Kim Is Ready to Send Kanye a ‘Cease & Desist’ if He Doesn’t Stop Talking About Her & Pete

Messy, messy, messy. Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West’s Pete Davidson dating comments is a mix of emotions, but one thing is clear: She doesn’t want her name in her ex-husband’s mouth.

Kanye broke his silence on Kim and Pete’s relationship in an interview on the podcast, “Drink Champs,” on November 4, 2021, where he claimed that Kim is “still” his wife. “My wife—’cause she’s still my wife—ain’t no paperwork,” Kanye said. Kanye also slammed Kim’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where she joked about her divorce from Kanye, and claimed that the couple aren’t “even divorced” yet. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he said. “That ain’t no joke to me…My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

He continued, “I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. And then they have people all around in my wife’s ear. That publicist, I don’t fuck with her.”

Kim—who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye—filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. Kim and Pete first sparked dating rumors in October 2021, weeks after they kissed on SNL, which Pete is a cast member on. As for Kim’s response to Kanye’s comments, a source told HollywoodLife on November 8, 2021, that Kim is ready to send Kanye a “cease and desist letter” if he continues to talk about her and her relationships.

“Kanye said that he really thought that he and Kim were going to work it out; Kim never gave him any indication of this. If anything, his actions of going on the podcast have made Kim more certain than ever that they are done,” the insider said. Of “Kim just wants Kanye to stop talking about her and the kids. Everything he is doing now is unscripted and embarrassing”

The insider continued, “If Kim has to send a cease-and-desist letter to just stop him from continuing to talk about her and the kids, she will. It’s not what Kim wants to do, but it may be what she has to do.”

During her SNL episode, Kim joked that she “married the best rapper of all time,” adding, “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.” According to HollywoodLife’s source, however, Kanye “knew about the SNL joke” and has been served divorce papers but is “refusing” to sign them. “Kim doesn’t go out of her way to blast him,” the source said. “Kim has moved on and he’s losing it. Kanye has ill will towards Kim now. Kanye is refusing to sign the divorce papers and if he does not sign them, this is going to get messy.”

Despite not wanting her ex-husband to talk about her, a source also told Entertainment Tonight on November 8, 2021, that Kim is “protective” over Kanye as she and Pete date.”Kim and Pete are casually dating and seeing where things go,” the insider said. “Pete is really into Kim and excited about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but isn’t rushing into anything serious.” The source continued, “Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn’t know how he will react.”

The insider also claimed that Kanye wasn’t serious about him wanting to get back together with Kim. “One day he wants to get back together with Kim, and the next day he is blocking her number,” the source said. “Kim is over any drama.”

Another source told HollywoodLife on November 2, 2021, that Kanye was “put off” by photos of Kim and Pete holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California during Halloween weekend. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all. He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God,’” the insider said.

The source also claimed that Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, is concerned about her relationship with Pete because of how it may look in her divorce from Kanye. “Kris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings but the truth is that Kanye is no longer considered part of the Kardashian family and it drives him crazy how quick they were to dismiss him,” the insider said.

