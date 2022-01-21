Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye ‘Bashing’ Pete & Threatening to ‘Beat’ Him Up

Not taking the bait. Judging by Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West’s Pete Davidson “Eazy” diss, the rapper isn’t winning over his estranged wife anytime soon.

Nearly a year after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, the Yeezy founder, 44, released a new single where he threatened the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In the song, titled “Eazy,” Ye raps about wanting to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” So, what does Kim make of all this? According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life on January 21, 2022, the KKW Beauty founder, 41, just wants all of this drama to be over—and Kanye isn’t making this transition any easier.

“Kim doesn’t think that Kanye is doing himself any favors by bashing Pete,” a source close to the SKIMS founder told the site. “If anything, it’s only making them grow closer because Pete’s sympathizing with Kim throughout this ordeal.” The insider continued, “Kim figured by divorcing Kanye that there would be some distance between them. But Kanye is trying to spend more time with Kim than they did when they were married. She just thinks Kanye wants what he can’t have and she’s not paying any attention to it.”

A separate source went on to reveal that Kim has already had conversations with Pete about ignoring Kanye’s desperate jabs. While the rapper was “clearly trying to get a reaction out of Kim or out of Pete,” the source says that Kim advised Pete to simply “leave it alone” and be the bigger person. ”

The insider shared, “She knows that staying silent is the best way to deal with this because, ultimately, Kanye will unravel on his own. She doesn’t want her, or her relationship with Pete, used as part of Kanye’s victim party.”

As for Kim’s beau, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, is simply focused on being there for her. “Pete isn’t scared of Kanye at all and, if this were any other time, he would use SNL to fire back at him,” the source shared. “But because Pete respects her, he is not going to say anything about this—at least not right now.” Another insider echoed these claims, telling Hollywood Life, “Pete is going to take the high road when it comes to dissing Kanye in a stand-up act or SNL. He may eventually talk about it in a interview down the line but right now the way the relationship is going with Kim and the way his career is going he is not going to latch on controversy if he doesn’t have to.”

Previously, sources revealed to Page Six that Pete isn’t threatened by Kanye and found the lyrics to Kanye’s new song “hilarious” when he first heard them. “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” an insider told the site on January 18, 2022. “Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, Kanye and Kim] is hilarious. He loves it.” The source added at the time, “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden.”

