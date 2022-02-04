Kim Accuses Kanye of Trying to ‘Control & Manipulate’ Her by Claiming She Put North on TikTok ‘Against’ His ‘Will’

Hitting back. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s North TikTok drama just got serious, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has issued a statement slamming her estranged husband for his “obsession with trying to control and manipulate” her amid their ongoing divorce.

The KKW Beauty founder, 41, took to Instagram on February 4, 2022, to blast Kanye for “attacking” her with an earlier post of his own, where the rapper alleged that his daughter North was “being put on TikTok” by Kim “against” his “will.” The former couple’s daughter shares a joint TikTok account with Kim. The account, which was launched in November 2021, frequently features short clips of 8-year-old North playing with her friends and her mom. Kim and Kanye also share 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm, who sometimes make an appearance on the account.

After Kanye’s public outcry, Kim shared a lengthy post to set the record straight. “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim’s statement began. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

The SKIMS founder, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, went on to accuse him of making things more painful for their family. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kim insisted that all she wants is a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” with Kanye. “It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she said. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Kim’s comments came just hours after Ye took to Instagram to criticize her for allowing their daughter to upload on TikTok. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” he wrote, seemingly shading Kim’s multiple divorces prior to their marriage in 2014.

This wasn’t the first time the rapper openly lambasted the KUWTK alum for her parenting methods. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked in January 2022, the “Eazy” rapper revealed that he didn’t like the fact that she allowed their eldest daughter to upload TikToks without his “permission.”

At the time, Ye also addressed an “incident” in which he asked his two female cousins to visit Kim’s home and speak to her security team on his behalf. “I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things: Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,'” Kanye recalled.

“They can go on SNL and make jokes, they can make jokes in the media, they can plant stories, about whoever I am dating and whatever I want to do. I can tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids,” Kanye continued, noting “It is going to be all legal, it is going to be all legal, baby.”

