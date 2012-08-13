A Look into Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Fashionable World

The cover of New York’s fashion issue is none other than Kim Kardashian, a choice that is sure to ruffle the feathers of fashionistas everywhere. Entitled “What Will the Fashion World Do With Kim Kardashian?”, the gorgeous editorial (see above) explores the mysterious — although incredibly present — world of Miss Kardashian as she makes a bid for acceptance from the notoriously tough fashion crew.

The accompanying article details their shoot with Kardashian which took place at a New York zoo. As she ate a Chipwich (which is beyond awesome), she detailed her and boyfriend Kanye West‘s love of the fashion process:

“If I have a design meeting, or he has one, we come back and talk about how our meetings went,” she said. “It’s cool, ’cause you can definitely get more in-depth with someone who actually knows what you’re talking about … So that’s been a fun similarity we have. I think it’s essential to have similarities. When this whole life is done, and it’s just the two of us sitting somewhere when we’re 80, you want to have things to talk about that you have in common. I think that’s something maybe I didn’t value as highly as a quality I cared about in someone.”

The thought of Kimye sitting in a glass house made of money at age 80 and talking about the latest from Givenchy while wearing Balenciaga diapers is a glorious image. Luckily for us, the author of the piece overheard a phone conversation between the two egos. While one would think it would be filled with name-dropping and silliness, it was actually rather normal:

“Hello? Hey. Just leaving the zoo. I’m finished with my shoot and I’m just finishing up. I’m heading actually to your place right now. Where are you? Okay. So maybe I’ll go in and change and then I’ll eat … What time is that at? Seven? Will you be done? … Okay, so, that’s an hour. So I’ll just wait at the place. Will you come get me? Okay, well, I don’t have a car. Do you want me to just take a cab? Or can your car come get me first?”

Whether or not people would like to admit it, she’s a force to be reckoned with. Can this translate to the world of high fashion?