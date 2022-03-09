Kim Just Confirmed Kanye Is in Her Family’s New Show—Here’s If She ‘Criticizes’ Him on the Series

In the first few episodes of the Kardashian family’s new Hulu series, fans may just start to think it’s the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West show. According to Kim, her estranged husband is officially a part of the family’s upcoming series, The Kardashians, and he even has some “major” moments early on in the season.

Kanye, 44, reportedly filmed several scenes for the new reality show, which is set to debut in April on Hulu, before his split from Kim got particularly messy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and four children together: The former couple share daughters North, 8, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In the months since the KKW Beauty founder’s divorce filing, her tumultuous relationship with Kanye has made headlines as the Yeezy founder repeatedly expressed his desire to get back together with her—despite her moving on with Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson. Kim and Pete began dating in late 2021, shortly after the SKIMS founder appeared on an episode of SNL in October of that year.

Since then, Ye has made it clear that he disapproves of his estranged wife’s new relationship, going so far as to target Pete on social media and in his music. Nevertheless, Kim revealed that she has no plans to “criticize” Kanye publicly on her family’s new Hulu show. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” she told Variety in a cover story published on March 9, 2022. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

The reality star insisted that she still considers Kanye “family” despite everything. “I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family,” she shared with the publication. “We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

Kim also revealed whether fans can expect to see her boyfriend Pete make an appearance on the series. While the comedian has yet to officially film any scenes for the show, Kim says there’s always the possibility of an appearance. “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she explained. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Still, that doesn’t mean fans won’t be hearing about Kim and Pete’s romance on the show. The SKIMS founder confirmed that The Kardashians will address “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She added, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

The Kardashians is set to premiere in April 2022 on Hulu.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.