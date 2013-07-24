Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Spend $750,000 on Gold Toilets For New Mansion (Seriously)



Now that Kim Kardashian has officially been a mother to daughter North West for over a month, the 32-year-old mega-rich reality star is finally ready to get her hands dirty and start decorating the Bel Air mansion she scooped up with 36-year-old baby daddy Kanye West. While we don’t know much about the house they picked up, it’s rumored that they shelled out around $11 million for the swanky property, which is about 9,000 square feet.

Viewers of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” however, will recall that Kardashian stated that it was completely “unlivable” due to the pool not being up to par. So, chances are, the house is being given a complete overhaul. According to UK newspaper The Sun, the duo is ready to accessorize their palatial pad, and recently shelled out $750,000 on four gold-plated toilets. Yes, $750,000.

They have also reportedly ordered six customized toilets from the retailer that supplies iconic British hotel The Savoy, which cost around $174,000—each! And that’s not all: Their kitchen will have over $750,000 of appliances, including a Swarovski-encrusted refrigerator. Frankly, we’re not sure why one would ever need or want a fridge covered in crystals, but given their penchant for designer goods and flashy accessories, it truly wouldn’t be shocking if this report turned out to be accurate.

Hey, The Savoy is one of the chicest spots in the world—who wouldn’t want to feel like you’re sleeping in a five star hotel when you’re at home?

Anyway, the real question here is: How much is too much to spend on a toilet?