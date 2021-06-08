Kim Kardashian Is ‘Scared’ of How Kanye Might React to Her Dating Again Amid Van Jones Rumors

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian “hopes” Kanye West “moves on first” amid rumors she’s dating Van Jones, The Sun reports. According to an insider who spoke to the British tabloid, the SKIMS founder is worried about how her ex-husband might react to her dating again otherwise.

“It’s a tricky situation — I think Kim is hoping that Kanye dates first. She needs to know how he’ll react to her dating,” the source told The Sun in a report published on Tuesday, June 8. “She also is very aware that whoever she is with next needs to be the right person,” the insider added, noting that Kim, 40, is “scared how Kanye will react to whoever she’s dating.”

In her ideal world, the KKW Beauty founder wants her next partner to be a “powerful man,” insiders told The Sun. Could that “powerful man” be someone like Van Jones? The CNN anchor, 52, was linked to the beauty mogul for the first time in January 2021 shortly after news broke of Kim’s divorce from Kanye. Some believe that the pair connected romantically at Jones’ criminal justice organization #cut50, where Kim is currently carrying out a law apprenticeship as part of her effort to become a lawyer.

Other sources noted, however, that the pair were just friends for now. “There is nothing romantic going on between Kim and Van, but there is no denying that she admires him, and he admires her,” an insider told OK! in January 2021. By April 2021, sources were also telling the same to The Daily Mail. Van and Kim were said to strictly have a “working relationship” due to their “shared interest in criminal justice reform,” according to insiders who spoke to the site.

Still, when Kim and Van first sparked rumors that they were dating, sources also told OK! Magazine that Kanye “isn’t happy” about what their connection might mean for him. “Kanye cannot stand the fact that Kim’s life no longer revolves around him,” an insider told OK! at the time. “Her devotion to the kids is her number one priority, followed by criminal justice reform. Kanye feels like he has been pushed down her priority list and isn’t happy about it.”