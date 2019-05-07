Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Came to the 2019 Met Gala Drippin’

We still can’t get over those icy blue contacts or that couch dress look –but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Met Gala 2019 look is a sight to behold. The pair are set to welcome their second son, and fourth child any day now –but that didn’t stop the KKW Beauty mogul and her rapper hubby for stopping by the fashion event of the year. In the past–Kardashian and West haven’t always been in sync when it comes to coordinating their looks and this year, Kim K. was definitely the standout in Thierry Mugler. West just wore a zip-up jacket.

Kimmy was on a plant-based diet for the past two weeks so that she could pour herself into her stunning beaded latex dress. She stated that the vision for the gown was a California girl stepping out of the ocean, dripping wet. Thierry Mugler hasn’t designed in 20 years and came out of retirement to create the dress for her.

Honestly, we’re just waiting for the day when their oldest child, North can start attending the Met Gala with one or both of her parents. Truly, she’s the one in the Kardashian/West household that serves the most iconic looks. Hopefully, North will soon take over the creative direction of her dad’s clothing brand –Yezzy, so that it will be a tad more wearable for the general public.

Still– for a couple that will soon have four little ones running around their (very empty) house, we give props to them for delivering on the red carpet. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is literally 21st-century camp and we live for it.