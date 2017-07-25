Kim Kardashian Ordered McDonald’s Right Before Boarding a Private Jet

With bank accounts like the Kardashian-Jenners, it’s easy to imagine reality television’s royal family eating like kings and queens on the reg—with five-star meals probably staples in their diets. But like the semi-regular people they are, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” ladies can’t just eat Health Nut salads and gold-encrusted food forever. This was proven when Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West were caught redhanded digging into a bag of greasy McDonald’s right before boarding a private jet. (As regular people do.)

We learned of Kim’s McDonald’s order over the weekend when her younger sister Khloe snapchatted her devouring a large thing of Mickey D’s fries while waiting for her private jet to San Francisco. But of course, you can’t expect Kim to just fuel up on fries, right?! In the video, Kim, Kanye, Khloe, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and a few other friends can be seen waiting on an airport tarmac for their ride.

The clip also shows Khloe and Tristan looking at Kim in amazement as she gobbles fry after fry with a large whipped cream-topped milkshake ready as the next course. While Khloe doesn’t indulge with Kim (makes sense, considering her strict seven-meal-a-day diet), Kanye—who is holding a brown McDonald’s bag of his own—does reach in to steal few fries.

But don’t feel bad for Khloe, either. Even if the youngest Kardashian sister is on a diet that involves eating 12 (yes, exactly 12) almonds for a meal, it appears she also got Mickey D’s to go, judging from the iconic brown paper bag she gripped in her hands.

While we’ll have to wait to find out Khloe’s go-to McDonald’s order, at least we know that Kim—who’s also documented herself pigging out to Kentucky Fried Chicken and In-N-Out—loves a good large fry and vanilla milkshake. Sounds like she’s hitting all the right food groups.