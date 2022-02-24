Kim Says Kanye Is Causing ‘Emotional Distress’ After Rejecting Her Request to Be Legally Single

Pertaining to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce process, it’s been… a lot. Following Ye’s barrage of social media posts concerning his family with Kim and her relationship with Pete Davidson, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has filed new legal court documents—and it’s clear that she’s ready to silently step into a new chapter.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Kardashian states that she wants to move forward with the divorce as privately as possible, adding that West, “has not done so.” She continues on in the document, stating, “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

Though an extensive amount of social media posts have been deleted, West has been taking to Instagram for weeks continuously expressing his desire to stay with Kardashian. With those posts, we’ve seen him direct his disdain at Pete Davidson—who just recently deactivated his Instagram account after a slew of attacks from Ye fans—and anyone seemingly associated with the Saturday Night Live comedian.

Further on in the legal documents, Kardashian addresses West’s bifurcation objection as “unprecedented.” In early February 2022, the SKIMS co-founder motioned the court to declare her legally single as they moved forward in the divorce process. She even doubles down on this statement in the newly released papers in hopes that she and her family can “begin the healing process” and “move forward in this new chapter in our lives.” However, West’s lawyer stated that her request was to “be denied without prejudice.”

“Clearly Mr. West’s goal here is to prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry,” Kardashian’s doc reads in response.

Kardashian also adds, “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.