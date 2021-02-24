Fans Want to Know if Kim Kardashian Is Dropping Kanye’s Last Name After Branding Herself as KKW

Decisions, decisions. Following Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star now has another legal matter to attend to—the question of whether or not to keep Kanye West’s last name after their divorce is finalized.

Long before she decided to file for divorce from her estranged husband, Kim officially changed her last name to his. She even announced her name change with an Instagram post in 2014, following her wedding to the rapper. “New passport pic #Mrs.West #NameChange,” she captioned a selfie of herself at the time. But aside from being tacked on to the end of her surname, it’s clear to fans that “West” has become more than a family name at this point thanks to KKW Beauty.

In 2017, the reality star included a nod to Kanye’s last name when she launched her brand KKW Beauty. As a result, removing “West” from her surname and her branding may be a little complicated if she decides to do so after divorcing Kanye. So, what is the beauty mogul’s plan? A source for E! News has some ideas.

“Kim hasn’t expressed whether or not she will remove ‘West’ from her branding,” the source told the site on Saturday, February 20. “If she left it, it would be for her to share the same last name as her kids. Her kids and their happiness are her main priority. She is very protective over them.”

The SKIMS founder shares four children with her estranged husband: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 21 months. According to TMZ, Kim requested joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s kids when she filed for divorce on February 19. Sources told the site at the time that the Yeezy founder is “fine” with the custody agreement, and that the couple are “committed” to co-parenting together.

“Kim and Kanye’s hope for the future is that they can healthily co-parent their children and raise them together without any problems or difficulty and keep their personal lives and any issues out of the public eye for the sake of their little ones and the entire family,” a separate source told Entertainment Tonight in February 2021.