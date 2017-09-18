Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Don’t Give Their Kids Presents

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian lives a lavish lifestyle. In the past 10 years, the 36-year-old reality star and her husband, Kanye West, have redefined luxury with their five-star vacations, swanky cars, and designer goods. But, in the last months following Kim’s news-stopping robbery in Paris in October 2016, the couple’s ritzy lifestyle has slowed down tremendously. They no longer give each other gifts—and, in an effort to raise their kids with the same humility, they’ve stopped giving North and Saint presents, too.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star opened up about her parenting habits in a new interview with Allure, where she revealed that her and her husband spent their third anniversary not an A-list resort—but at an IHOP. “We just did absolutely nothing [for our anniversary]. We spent two days in Santa Barbara, and we slept,” she said. “You know what? I think we went to IHOP. That’s what we did.”

To instill down-to-earth values in their children—4-year-old daughter, North, and 1-year-old son, Saint—Kim cut back entirely on presents. Now, the Kardashian-Wests live in a no-gift household, which Kim hopes will help her kids grow up “grounded and well rounded as possible.”

“We don’t do gifts,” Kim said. “[Kanye and I] talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible.” However, that doesn’t mean that Kim’s little ones can’t give her their own gifts from time to time.

After developing severe anxiety as a result of the Paris incident, Kim said North gave her a “little plastic treasure box” with “fake little plastic jewels” to take with her every time she returns to the French city. “She was like, ‘Mommy, this will keep you safe when you go to Paris,'” Kim said. “To have something really sweet like that is more important to me than all the jewelry.”

Though we’re sure Kim has cut back on her lavish spending since she was targeted in Paris, we’re not entirely buying that she’s stopped giving her kids presents forever. Considering how many times we see North and Saint step out in the latest designer duds, we’ll need the receipts for how Kim defines “gifts.” Still, it’s never a bad parenting lesson to teach your kids that there’s more to life than material items.