Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Still ‘Don’t Know’ About Their Divorce Plans

Despite their separation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids don’t know about their divorce plans just yet. A source told Us Weekly that their children are unaware of the full situation because they are already “used to” their parents living apart.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, and rapper, 43, share four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 20 months. While their parents made headlines in early January over their rumored divorce plans, for now, the kids “don’t know anything about the problems their parents are having,” a source said told Us, noting that Kardashian and West have been “working in different states” and “their kids are very used to their dad living in another state.” The Grammy-winner has reportedly been spending most of his time on his ranch in Wyoming since his failed presidential run in 2020, during which he reportedly struck a nerve with Kardashian over his controversial abortion comments shared on the campaign trail.

The mother of four is also “worried” about how filing for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years may impact her family. “The children are very important to Kim,” the source told PEOPLE in January. “She is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well being.” The insider adds that while she is “asking others for advice on how to do this,” the reality star is also ready to end things. “For the past few months and even longer, trying to be a normal family has been challenging and frustrating,” the source said. “She wants to move on.”

A separate source explained to Entertainment Tonight that part of the reason behind their split is Kardashian’s desire to raise her kids in a “safe, stable environment”—something that has reportedly been “difficult when [Kanye] acts out.” The source notes that Kardashian “has felt overwhelmed trying to take care of him too.” Still, the SKIMS founder hopes to co-parent with West. “She knows what’s best for her and their kids, so if things ended she would want them to end amicably so they can co-parent together as best as possible,” the insider said.