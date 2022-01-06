Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye Dating Julia Fox After He Begged to Get Back Together

Over it. Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Julia Fox‘s relationship proves that Yeezy founder’s antics don’t even faze her anymore.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage and two years of dating. Less than a year after her divorce filing, Kim started dating Pete Davidson before asking a California court to make her legally single again and restore her maiden name. Yet her estranged husband wasn’t ready to let go: In November 2021, Kanye posted an impassioned plea begging Kim to get back together with him amid her romance with Pete. “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Kanye said at the time. The following month, the rapper asked her to “run right back” to him at a concert in Los Angeles.

Now, the rapper is taking things up a notch. After breaking up with rebound Vinetria and purchasing a home across the street from Kim in December 2021, the “Runaway” rapper has started dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox in what appears to be another attempt to make Kim jealous. But the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum isn’t taking the bait. According to a source who spoke to The Sun, Kim thinks Kanye is simply being “desperate.”

“Kim thinks it’s comical Kanye went from begging her to come back to showcasing his new girl all over the city within days,” the insider told the site on January 5, 2021. “She knows it’s not serious and is just typical hijinks from Kanye.” The source continued, “Kim thinks it’s another desperate attempt to make her jealous. She honestly doesn’t care, she’s very over him at this point so his little game isn’t working.”

The SKIMS founder—who shares daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm with the rapper—is keeping her sights set on her family at the moment. “All she cares about right now involving Kanye is raising their four kids and making sure they have a happy life, that’s it,” the insider revealed.

Kanye and Julia first sparked dating rumors on January 1, 2022, when they were spotted having a romantic dinner at the Miami, Florida branch of Carbone. According to a source who spoke to TMZ at the time, the pair’s relationship wasn’t “serious.” Soon after their date, Page Six confirmed that Kanye and Julia were dating. “Julia and Ye are dating,” a source told the site on January 3, 2022. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely.” The insider continued, “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

A few days after their first date, Kanye and Julia were spotted out again at Makoto Bal Harbour in Miami, according to Page Six. For their third date, Kanye and Julia took their romance to the Big Apple on January 5, 2022, where they attended a performance of Jeremy Harris’ Slave Play on Broadway before dining at Carbone in Greenwich Village. The pair ended their evening at Kanye’s hotel, where Julia was reportedly seen staying over until well after midnight.

