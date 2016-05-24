Let Them Eat Ice Cream: Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary, Kim and Kanye

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West love sweets. So what better way to wish the pair the happiest of happy second wedding anniversaries today than by presenting a retrospective of Mr. and Mrs. West out on the town, indulging their sweet teeth like the totally normal, average couple that they are? Behold, the power and glory of the Kimye sugar craving.

First and foremost, a series of sexy snaps that Kim posted to Instagram (while Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade was debuting—rude!) a month ago included this gem, which clearly displays that the couple enjoys ice cream cones a bit more than the average pair.

Kim and Kanye made time for ice cream before their wedding.

Kimye made time for some Häagen-Dazs in Paris a few days before their wedding in Florence, because no wedding dress is important enough to deny oneself ice cream.

Just another basic couple, telling a great joke about an ice cream cone.

Kim posted a picture of the couple eating ice cream that fans appreciated.

Kim posted this throwback shot to her IG last July for National Ice Cream Day, but seems to have deleted it since.

Kim and Kanye were photographed with ice cream in Cannes, France in May 2012.

How else do you cool off in Cannes?

Kim, Kanye and Kris were photographed eating ice cream at Häagen-Dazs in Paris.

It seems as though a stop at Häagen-Dazs in Paris is as de rigueur for the couple as a trip to the Balmain atelier.

For Kim’s 35th birthday last October, while she was pregnant with Saint, Kanye rented out a movie theater to screen “Steve Jobs” (interesting choice) and handed out churros (and faux pregnancy bellies) to attendees. “Just what I needed, the perfect chill yummy food birthday!!!!” she captioned the photo of her “pregnant” birthday cake on IG.

We could go on and on, but in summation, let’s just say that the couple that eats sugar together stays together. Kim and Kanye eating ice cream together are all of us, and we thank them for it. Many happy returns, Kimye.