Kim Just Won the $60M Mansion Kanye Designed for Her as Part of Their Divorce Settlement

We’ve been waiting to hear about the fate of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s house ever since their split, and now, we finally know who gets to keep their $60 million marital property.

According to court documents filed with the Los Angeles County Court on Tuesday, October 12, Kim is officially the one who will be staying with the Hidden Hills home. The SKIMS founder, 40, previously purchased the sprawling Southern California property with then-husband Kanye for $23 million in 2014, according to Dirt. In a February 2020 interview with Architectural Digest—which includes photos of the minimalist estate—Kim revealed that she was the one who first fell in love with the home where she and Kanye would eventually raise their kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“We passed by this incredibly extravagant house while strolling through the neighborhood. I’d just had North, and we were doing a lot of walking so I could work off some of the baby fat,” Kim told the publication at the time. “I didn’t really know Kanye’s style at that point, but I thought the house was perfection. Kanye was less enthusiastic. He said, ‘It’s workable.’”

As such, the rapper, 44, spent the next six years gutting the property and renovating it with the help of architects like Axel Vervoordt. As of 2021, the property has nearly tripled in value from its original sale price.

News of Kim’s property win comes just one day after Kanye listed his Wyoming ranches for $11 million, according to TMZ. The Donda artist also recently purchased a new $57 million property, a beach house in Malibu. While the couple has recently sparked rumors of a reconciliation after being spotted out to dinner in recent weeks, these money moves make it pretty clear that their divorce is still moving forward as planned.

