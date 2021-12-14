Here’s Whether Kanye Is Still ‘Invited’ to Kim’s House For the Holidays Amid Her Romance With Pete

Home for the holidays? Since their divorce, fans have wondered how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s holiday plans will look like amid her romance with Pete Davidson.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. The former couple share four kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In December 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce, Kim asked the court to become legally single and restore her last name, which she changed to West after she married Kanye in 2014. Kim’s filing to declare herself legally single also comes amid her romance with Pete, whom she started dating in October 2021 after she starred with him on Saturday Night Live. The episode—which Kim was the guest host of—also saw her and Pete kiss in a sketch.

So what are Kim and Kanye’s holiday plans and will they celebrate as a couple? A source told Us Weekly on December 13, 2021, that Kanye is still “invited” to spend the holidays with Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family despite her relationship with Pete. “[Kanye] will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations,” the insider said. The source explained that Kim would like her estranged husband with her during the holidays because she still “wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives.”

While Kim and Kanye plan to spend the holidays together, the source noted that this doesn’t mean the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star plans to reunite with her ex anytime soon. “Kim worked for so long to make her and Kanye’s marriage work and it didn’t,” the source said. “She will continue to coparent, have him in her life for the kids, but she is not going to be back with him romantically. Kim has already moved on.”

Kim’s filing to be declared as legally single also comes after Kanye told her to “run” back to him during a concert in December 2021. “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly,” he said. In an interview with the “Drink Champs” show in November 2021, Kanye also shaded Kim for dating Pete, noting that the two aren’t “even divorced” legally. “We’re not even divorced,” he said. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together. … I ain’t got the paperwork yet, so I’m [going to] come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together.”

Kanye also slammed Kim’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where she joked about her divorce from Kanye. “My wife—’cause she’s still my wife—ain’t no paperwork,” he said. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he said. “That ain’t no joke to me…My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.” He continued, “I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. And then they have people all around in my wife’s ear. That publicist, I don’t fuck with her.”

As for Kim’s response to Kanye’s comments, a source told HollywoodLife on November 8, 2021, that Kim was ready to send Kanye a “cease and desist letter” if he continued to talk about her and her relationships.“Kanye said that he really thought that he and Kim were going to work it out; Kim never gave him any indication of this. If anything, his actions of going on the podcast have made Kim more certain than ever that they are done,” the insider said. “Kim just wants Kanye to stop talking about her and the kids. Everything he is doing now is unscripted and embarrassing”

The insider continued, “If Kim has to send a cease-and-desist letter to just stop him from continuing to talk about her and the kids, she will. It’s not what Kim wants to do, but it may be what she has to do.”

