Links To Click: Kim Kardashian Forgets Kanye on Father’s Day, The Best Fashion Schools, More

1. Whoops! Kim Kardashian wrote a Happy Father’s Day blog post yesterday, but failed to mention new daddy Kanye West. [Celebuzz]

2. Interested in going to fashion school? Here are the best 50 in the world! [Fashionista]

3. This is next level: a Rolls-Royce now comes standard with an umbrella built into the door. [The Vivant]

4. Mariah Carey’s new album is called “The Art of Letting Go,” and it comes out July 23. [Walmart]

5. Remember that T-Rex attacking a wedding party photo that went viral? Now there are more. [Racked]

6. A classic, updated: see 14 fun new takes on the French manicure, courtesy of Pinterest. [Daily Makeover]

7. Jay-Z announced this weekend that he will release an album on July 4. We wonder if Blue Ivy will be featured? [Pitchfork]

8. Get ready for a fierce new summer style: learn three different ways to tie a head scarf! [Beauty High]

9. See classical statues dressed up like modern-day hipsters. They actually look pretty cool. [Today I Learned]

