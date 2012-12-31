Kim Kardashian is Pregnant with Kanye West’s Baby

Well, here’s a New Year’s Eve surprise: Kanye West announced at his concert last night at Revel in Atlantic City that his girlfriend Kim Kardashian is pregnant with his child. The notorious rapper slash fashion designer told the crowd to “stop the music and make noise for my baby mama,” in regards to Kardashian, who was in the audience.

Kardashian’s famous family took to Twitter to celebrate, with her sister Khloé Kardashian tweeting, “Keeping secrets is hard with so many family members! Especially when you are so freaking excited!!!!! LOVE is everything!!!!” Meanwhile, her sister Kourtney (mother to Mason and Penelope) wrote, “Been wanting to shout from the rooftops with joy and now I can! Another angel to welcome to our family. Overwhelmed with excitement!”

The couple have been confirmed to be dating since April, and Kardashian is not officially divorced from her second husband Kris Humphries. No word on if the baby is a promotional vehicle for the upcoming season of “Kim & Kourtney Take Miami.” Congratulations to the happy couple!

Update: Kim confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that the duo is “so blessed” and can’t wait for the baby.