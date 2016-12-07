Kim Kardashian Wants a Divorce from Kanye West, Rumor Has It

It seems almost impossible that power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would ever divorce. But after an especially difficult year—one in which we saw the end of Brangelina, of all relationships—we wouldn’t raise our eyebrows at much. And so, it is with heavy hearts that we report the rumors that Mrs. Kardashian West wants the end the marriage, as Us Weekly reports. “She wants a divorce,” a Kardashian pal allegedly told the publication.

Even if the rumors are true, don’t expect to see the news of divorce papers filed anytime soon. “It will take some time before she can do anything,” the “friend” said, because she’s supposedly building a case to obtain full custody of their kids, North and Saint. “But she doesn’t want to stay married,” the source added.

It has been a particularly rocky few months for the pair. First Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris at the beginning of October, which caused her to completely drop out of social media. Then West was hospitalized for what his physician Michael Farzam called “temporary psychosis,” Us reports. What’s more, the publication claims that West is not convalescing at home after his nine-day hospital stay, but rather in a nearby L.A. rental, where he’s receiving outpatient care. Kardashian “is being very protective and doesn’t want Kanye around the kids right now.”

Lest you believe that Kardashian is completely cold-hearted, the source also said that she’s still rooting for her husband. “She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs,” the pal said, “but she’s felt trapped for a while.”

Then again, this could all be lies. Another source told ET that “Kim and Kanye are 100% together,” completely shooting the rumors down. “Not only is the rumor that they are splitting not true, but so is the report of them living apart,” they added.

The ET source acknowledged that the pair can experience strain, but not to the point of an impending breakup. They “spend a lot of time apart, given the nature of both of their careers,” the source said, but they are still living together. “They are like any normal couple where they do have to work at their marriage, and they do,” the source added. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage is doing fine.”

There you have it. Though nothing is written in stone yet—a.k.a. no legal documents have been filed—we wonder if these little birdies tweeting in the tabloids’ ear might have some truth to them. Only time will tell, but in the meantime, we’re rooting for love.