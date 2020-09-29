Kim Kardashian Just Shut Down Those Kanye West Divorce Rumors in the Most Subtle Way

Kimye is still on—for now. Kim Kardashian responded to Kanye West divorce rumors in the best way. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, to share a photo of the “Stronger” rapper with the couple’s four kids amid reports that she’s “considering” a divorce from her husband.

The post—which was a slideshow of Kim and Kanye’s kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1—included a picture of the Yeezy designer with his children as the family played outside. “How did I get so lucky?!?!?!” Kim captioned the post.

The KKW Beauty founder’s older sister, Khloé Kardashian, commented, “I mean………… they are so beautiful!!! Every single baby 😍😍😍😍”

Kim’s photo comes amid rumors that she’s planning to divorce Kanye. A source told Us Weekly in September 2020 that the KKW Fragrance CEO is weighing out her options when it comes to her marriage. “Kim is considering her options when it comes to her future with Kanye,” the insider said. “She is stressed out between studying law, taking care of the kids and helping Kanye…[She] does have divorce options planned out if it comes to that.”

The report came a week after another source told Page Six that Kim has “planned out” a divorce from Kanye after his presidential rally in South Carolina in July, where he alleged that he and Kim almost aborted their eldest daughter, North. “Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” Page Six’s insider said. “But she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

At the rally, Kanye claimed that he and Kim almost terminated her pregnancy when she was pregnant with their first child in 2013. “I’m gonna tell you what was in my mind,” Kanye said at the time. “She was crying. She said, ‘I just came from the doctor.’ Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand…I almost killed my daughter.”

After the speech, a source told Us Weekly that Kim, who married Kanye in May 2014 after three years of dating, had met with divorce lawyers. “Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” Us Weekly’s source said at the time. The insider also noted that, while Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been up and down over the years, the E! personality “wanted to make it work” for the sake of their family.