Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue.

Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes” in her life that may have influenced her split from the “Runaway” rapper: “For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” she explained. “And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

The SKIMS founder went on to note that, despite her tumultuous split from the rapper, she never wants to speak poorly about him for the sake of their kids. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,'” she said. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Looking ahead, the KKW Beauty founder is focused on putting herself first. “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy,” she continued. “I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost,'” she added, referring to her younger sister.

Kim’s comments about her divorce from Kanye came just days after the rapper publicly blasted his estranged wife for her parenting choices. The Yeezy founder took to Instagram to slam the reality star for allowing their eldest daughter, North, to post on TikTok “against” his “will.” His comments followed an earlier callout on Instagram, where he alleged that Kim and her family attempted to prevent him from attending his youngest daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party in January 2021.

Kim, for her part, issued a rare public statement in response to Kanye’s claims, calling out the rapper for his “obsession” with trying to “control and manipulate” the narrative surrounding their split.

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote at the time. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.” She continued, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

In her statement, Kim went on to insist that all she wanted during her and Kanye’s divorce was for a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” for the sake of their four children. “It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote, adding, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Kanye, however, doesn’t seem to be interested in burying the hatchet anytime soon. The rapper hit back at Kim’s statement, accusing her of trying to “kidnap” their daughter by withholding the address of her birthday party from him. Days later, Kanye went on to demand a public apology from the reality star and her family. “I still need a public apology from the entire family for this,” Ye wrote in all-caps in a since-deleted post on Instagram. “You [give] everything you got to someone then they try to bully you and then say they won’t apologize. It’s up till they all take accountability. Every woman there including [Corey Gamble],” he continued, referencing Kris Jenner’s boyfriend. Kim, for her part, has yet to respond to this recent comment.

