Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Meeting With Divorce Lawyers After Kanye West’s Twitter Rant

Is it over for Kimye? Reportedly Kim Kardashian met with divorce lawyers after Kanye West‘s Twitter rant. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 22, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been meeting with her attorneys to discuss a legal separation from the “Stronger” rapper but hasn’t gone forward with a divorce “because of their children.”

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” the insider said. The source notes that, while Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been up and down over the years, the KKW Beauty has “wanted to make it work” for the sake of their family. Kim and Kanye married in May 2014 after three years of dating.

News of Kim’s meetings with her divorce lawyers come after Kanye revealed in a since-deleted Twitter rant on Tuesday, July 21, that he also met with his divorce lawyers in 2018 after with rapper Meek Mill at a hotel in Los Angeles. In November 2018, both Kim and Meek appeared at the Criminal Justice Reform summit to help commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson. Though Kanye tweeted that Meek and Kim met at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, the summit was held at the Jeremy West Hotel in West Hollywood.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” Kanye tweeted. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform’ I got 200 more to go This my lady [sic] tweet of the night … Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.”

Tuesday’s Twitter rant was Kanye’s second rant of the week. The Grammy winner also took to his Twitter on Monday, July 20, to accuse Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to “lock” him up like in Jordan Peele’s 2018 movie Get Out, in which a Black man is kidnapped by his white girlfriend’s family.

“Everybody knows the movie get out is about me,” he tweeted at the time. “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up.”

He continued, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

Kanye’s Twitter rants came after presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, July 19, where he made controversial comments about slavery, abortion and his family, including his 7-year-old daughter North. Kanye also shares daughter Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, with Kim. During the rally, Kanye claimed that he and Kim almost aborted North during Kim’s first trimester of her pregnancy.

“I’m gonna tell you what was in my mind,” he recalled. “She was crying. She said, ‘I just came from the doctor.’ Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand…I almost killed my daughter.”