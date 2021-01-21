Kim Kardashian Is Airing Her Divorce on ‘KUWTK’ & Kanye West Isn’t ‘Thrilled’

Ever since reports revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce will air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, West has apparently been “less than thrilled” about the decision.

On January 20, a source told Us Weekly that the couple’s marital struggles and heavily rumored (albeit yet to be confirmed) divorce will be featured during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While the Grammy-winning rapper, 43, is reportedly unhappy about his split from Kardashian making its way onto the E! reality show, the SKIMS founder, 40, is already “at peace” over the end of their relationship.

According to the source, the KKW Beauty CEO “will continue to focus on her business empire” amid her rumored divorce. “Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed,” the insider added. For now, that also means making plans to co-parent her children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 20 months, with West.

The KUWTK star reportedly hopes to co-parent “amicably” with the rapper once their divorce is settled. “She knows what’s best for her and their kids, so if things ended she would want them to end amicably so they can co-parent together as best as possible,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight in early January.

The source went on to note that one of the reasons behind Kardashian and West’s split is because the mother of four wanted to make sure her kids were raised in a “safe, stable environment.” The source explained, “Kanye and Kim have been trying to save their marriage but it’s been difficult when he acts out. She is focused on raising her kids and making sure they’re in a safe, stable environment.”

Kardashian’s decision reportedly comes months after her husband’s failed campaign during the 2020 Presidential Election. While on the campaign trail, the rapper claimed that he and the reality star nearly aborted their first child, North. A second source told Us Weekly in early January that Kardashian could no longer deal with “Kanye’s unpredictable behavior,” noting that “she has tried to get him into treatment for his mental health and all attempts have been unsuccessful.”