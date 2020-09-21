Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Planning to Divorce Kanye West Due to His Abortion Comments

Is this the end of Kimye? According to a source for Page Six, Kim Kardashian plans to divorce Kanye West due to his abortion comments. The newspaper reported on Sunday, September 20, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is done with her marriage to the “Stronger” rapper because of his recent behavior, including a speech in July where Kanye claimed that he and Kim almost aborted their eldest daughter, North West, who is now 6 years old.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” Page Six’s source said. “But she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

At a presidential rally in South Carolina in July, Kanye, who is against abortion, alleged that he and almost aborted North while the KKW Beauty founder was pregnant with her first child in 2013. “I’m gonna tell you what was in my mind,” Kanye recalled during his speech. “She was crying. She said, ‘I just came from the doctor.’ Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand…I almost killed my daughter.”

After Kanye’s speech and a Twitter rant where he claimed that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock” him “up,” Us Weekly reported that Kim met with her divorce lawyers to look into a divorce from her husband. Kim and Kanye—who share four children, daughters North and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1—married in May 2014 after three years of dating.

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” Us Weekly’s source said at the time. The insider also noted that, while Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been up and down over the years, the E! personality “wanted to make it work” for the sake of their family.

In a social media post in July, Kim broke her silence on Kanye’s Twitter rant and abortion comments and urged fans to be sensitive to comments about his bipolar disorder “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

She continued, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”