Here’s How Kim Feels About Kanye ‘Dating Again’ After She Told Him They’ll ‘Never’ Get Back Together Following Her Split From Pete

It’s all alright. Kim Kardashian revealed how she felt about Kanye West’s dating life. A source close to the Skims founder told Hollywood life on August 15, 2022, about how her ex-husband’s new girlfriend is affecting her.

The insider told Hollywood Life that Kim is actually happy with her ex’s dating life. “Kim is so glad that Kanye is dating again and that he has not tried to win her back after she split with Pete,” the insider revealed. “One of her biggest worries was that Kanye was going to think that her breakup meant that he had a chance to make up with her. Everyone asked her about it. She told them that that would never happen, and she meant it.”

A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” According to Page Six’s source, Kim and Pete’s 13-year age difference was part of the reason for their split, “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” Kim has four kids with Kanye: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

RELATED: Click Here For the Best New Binge-Worthy Shows You Haven’t Seen—But Should

Despite the breakup between Pete and Kim, Kim and Kanye’s divorce is still proceeding. Kim was declared legally single in March 2022. An insider also told Page Six on August 8, 2022, that Kim is very angry at Kanye for going back to his “old ways” where he bullies Pete on social media. “Kim is livid and incredibly upset. Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” the insider said. “Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately. Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for his This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”

A source told People on August 8, 2022, that Pete is dealing with Kanye’s on-and-off bullying through therapy. The source confirmed that since April 2022, he “has been in trauma therapy in large part. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.” On Kim’s part, “she’s been nothing but supportive of [Pete] throughout their relationship.” News of the two splitting up broke on August 5, 2022, and the insider added that Pete is paying attention to his own life, “Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.