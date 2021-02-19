Here’s What Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Custody Plan May Look Like After Their Divorce

Family comes first. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s custody agreement amid their divorce is expected to keep things as stable as possible for their children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Yeezy founder share four kids together: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months.

On February 19, TMZ reported that Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage. In her filing, the SKIMS founder, 40, is reportedly asking for joint physical and legal custody of their four children. Sources told the site at the time that Kanye, 43, is “fine” with her custody plans. TMZ also notes that that pair are “committed” to co-parenting their kids together.

This echoes what earlier sources have shared about Kimye’s co-parenting plans. Ahead of Kim’s divorce filing in February 2021, speculation about their split led insiders to reveal the couple’s plans in the event of a divorce. In January 2021, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the reality star hoped to co-parent “amicably” with the Grammy-winning rapper once their divorce is settled. “She knows what’s best for her and their kids, so if things ended she would want them to end amicably so they can co-parent together as best as possible,” the insider explained at the time.

Just weeks later, a source told ET that Kim had “all of her ducks in a row with regards to the kids and financials” ahead of her divorce filing. “There have been lots of play dates and family time, which is exactly what the entire family thinks Kim needs right now,” the insider told the site on February 3. “They are showing her love and support through this difficult process.”

“Kim and Kanye’s hope for the future is that they can healthily co-parent their children and raise them together without any problems or difficulty and keep their personal lives and any issues out of the public eye for the sake of their little ones and the entire family,” they continued, before noting how much Kim and Kanye’s kids knew about the divorce.

The insider explained, “The kids have an idea as to what’s going on, but Kim tries to keep it light and position the situation as a good thing—that their dad is taking some time to reflect and get healthy and that they will see him soon when he’s doing better.”