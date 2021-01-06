Here Are Kim Kardashian’s Co-Parenting Plans After Her Divorce From Kanye West

All for the family. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s co-parenting plans after their divorce have been revealed. News broke on Tuesday, January 5, that the “Stronger” rapper and the KKW Beauty founder were headed toward a divorce after six years of marriage.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Kanye—who married in 2014 after three years of dating—tried to save their relationship via marriage counseling but didn’t make “much headway.” The insider also noted that Kim “has considered” divorce from Kanye for a long time before news of their split broke. “They have been living separate lives for months, so any issues they’re having aren’t a surprise to Kim’s family or friends. Kanye has been wanting to make it work, and Kim has tried for so long,” the source said.

Kim and Kanye share four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1. Though Kim and Kanye couldn’t work out their marriage, Entertainment Tonight’s source revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still plans to co-parent “amicably” once her and Kanye’s divorce is settled. “She knows what’s best for her and their kids, so if things ended she would want them to end amicably so they can co-parent together as best as possible,” the insider said.

The source went on to note that one of the reasons Kim decided to split from Kanye was to make sure her kids were raised in a “safe, stable environment.” “Kanye and Kim have been trying to save their marriage but it’s been difficult when he acts out. She is focused on raising her kids and making sure they’re in a safe, stable environment,” the insider said. The source also claimed that Kim “has felt overwhelmed trying to take care of him too.”

Entertainment Tonight’s insider also revealed that there’s no drama between Kanye and the other Kardashian-Jenners, who agree with Kim’s decision for the sake of her children. “They are amicable and fully aligned when it comes to the kids,” the source said. “There is no drama or contentious relationship at all between Kanye and the extended family. They have been in therapy working on their marriage, however, divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year, but Kim has been reluctant to move forward with that.”

A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday that Kim’s decision to call it quits with Kanye was also based on a speech he made at a presidential rally in North Carolina in July, in which he claimed that he and Kim almost aborted their first child, North, before she was born. “She didn’t just walk away,” the source said. “The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always.