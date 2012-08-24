Kanye West Raids Kim Kardashian’s Closet, Hates Her Louis Vuitton Bags

Love them or hate them, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are one of the most elusive celebrity couples dating today. (When they are out together, they’re absolutely swarmed by paparazzi.) We’ve always wondered what they possibly talk about when they’re hanging out alone, and thanks to the magic of the Kardashian empire, plenty of their private moments have now been documented on camera.

The latest look we have into their lives features Kanye and his stylist giving Kim’s closet a makeover on an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” Kim’s closet, as expected, looks like it could double as a Louboutin showroom, and Kanye assists her as she tries to “update her look.” Kim is quick to point out that Kanye is a “fashion designer,” so who better to help her overhaul her wardrobe?

While it’s a little bit disarming seeing ‘Ye vamp for the E! cameras, he seems right at home in the reality television world. Although Kim has enough Birkins and Celine Phantoms to make his heart flutter, she has also made some major fashion faux pas in her day — many of which are still in her closet. Kanye seems particularly averse to a certain patent leather shearling Louis Vuitton bag, for example, and is quick to highlight it as one of the pieces that should definitely go.

Click to watch the video here!