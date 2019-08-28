Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Apparently Big Fans Of The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is more than just a restaurant, it’s an experience. There’s the 5000-page-long menu, huge drinks, free bread, and giant crowds. The last people that you’d expect in a Sunday afternoon Cheesecake Factory crowd are Kimye. And yet, these Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Cheesecake Factory photos beg to differ. It looks like, actually, the Kardashian-Wests love that place.

Kim and Kanye went to the Cheesecake Factory not once but twice last weekend. They were in Dayton, Ohio for Kanye’s Sunday Services, and they took their oldest kids North and Saint to dine at the restaurant on Friday and Saturday night. The internet now abounds with hilarious and fascinating photos of the famous couple looking completely out of their element in that instantly-recognizable Cheesecake Factory setting — menus, huge drinks, glass partitions and all.

There is prior evidence that Kim and Kanye enjoy the same low-brow meals as the rest of us. Way back in the dinosaur age of 2013, the couple hung out at a Wendy’s in Philly for a post-concert meal. You can’t blame them! But what does a Kardashian-West even pick from the 5000-page menu at the Cheesecake Factory? Pasta? Flatbread? Something from that mysterious “Skinnylicious” section? Seriously, the people need to know.

People reports that, “among other dishes,” they shared the Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake. They apparently chose to ignore the other 34 cheesecake options. (Yes, I just counted.) Also, what “other dishes”?! We may never know for sure.

Ohio residents obviously swarmed the restaurant after news of the Kardashian-West’s visit spread on the internet. One person’s mom tried and failed to take a sneaky photo of Kanye.

Another person captured this photo of ‘Ye attempting to hold a phone conversation just beyond the glass partition. This image deserves a prize!

BRB, gotta go wait in line for an hour to eat the same cheesecake as Kim and ‘Ye.