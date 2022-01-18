Kim Wants to ‘Ban’ Kanye From Her House After He Crashed Chicago’s Party—She’s ‘Had Enough’

Things are getting messy. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s birthday drama continues to escalate after the rapper, who claimed he wasn’t invited to his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday bash, proceeded to crash the party and throw one of his own just hours later. Now, his estranged wife is taking matters into her own hands.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun on January 17, 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has officially hired a new security team to keep the rapper—who legally goes by Ye now—from “ruining” her relationship with Pete Davidson, who started dating in October 2021 after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live. “She’s hired a new security team, so there was no one with any previous connection to Kanye,” the insider revealed of the KKW Beauty founder, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. “She does not want to be drawn into any battle with him—but she’s had enough now. The rules are clear, and they agreed them at the start. I think she’s really worried and feels under attack.”

After Kanye’s claims that he “wasn’t allowed” to know where Chicago’s birthday party was located, the rapper eventually ended up at the party when Travis Scott, who is currently expecting his second child with Kim’s little sister Kylie Jenner, gave him the address. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family,” Kanye revealed in an Instagram clip shared by Hollywood Unlocked on January 15, 2021.

Prior to Chicago’s birthday party, Kanye appeared in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, where he claimed that his estranged wife was keeping him from his children. The former couple, who wed in 2014, currently share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. According to Ye, he first started having problems visiting his children when Kim’s security team denied him entry into Kim’s home after dropping off his daughter North one day. “North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined,” Kanye alleged.

According to the rapper, Kim never detailed any restrictions upon visitation. He also noted that her boyfriend Pete Davidson was inside the house, which led him to send over two of his “female cousins” to speak with Kim directly. “I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined,” he said. “And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”

He continued, “And that’s where I call my cousins. And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’ Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

However, according to The Sun’s source, “Kanye has never been allowed free access to the house since they split – that’s always been very clear and agreed upon verbally. He can’t just walk in there – he signed over the house to her and she paid him money for it. No one is just entitled to walk in. He’s now choosing to make it a public battle – and again involve the kids.”

Additionally, a source close to Kim told PEOPLE that while many of Kanye’s claims were “false,” Kim’s security “didn’t stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off.” The insider clarified, “He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission,” noting that Kim “has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries.”

The source added, Kim “only wants to protect her children and ensure they have a great relationship with both parents” following their split.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.