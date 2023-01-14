Kim ‘Hates’ Kanye’s New Wife—She’s Staying ‘Quiet’ About Her Ex-Husband’s Marriage

After the sudden news of a wedding, Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is radio silence.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, after seven years of marriage. According to TMZ, Kim asked for joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Sources told the site that Kanye is “fine” with the custody agreement and the couple is “committed” to co-parenting together. TMZ also reported that Kim and Kanye have a prenup and neither party is contesting the document. In March 2022, Kanye fired his lawyer Christopher Charles Melcher.

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in November 2022, almost two years after they first filed. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye and Kim agreed on joint custody with “equal access” to their four children: daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. Though they agreed on “equal access,” TMZ reported that Kim has custody of her and Kanye’s kids 80 percent of the time, while Kanye received 20 percent. Kanye seemed to move forward so soon, only several weeks after it was finalized.

So, how did Kim Kardashian react to Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s wedding?

How did Kim Kardashian react to Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s wedding? Not that well. According to an insider to Page Six, “Kim hates her” referring to Bianca and that she’s had a grudge against her for ages. Another insider added to the publication, “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.” Contrary to this, Kim’s been approving of her ex-husband’s other girlfriends in the past.

When news broke of the wedding, Kim took to Instagram on January 13, 2022, to post a cryptic quote. “I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do,” the now-deleted Instagram story read. She also posted two more Instagram quotes. “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you,” one quote read. The second post read: “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

So, who exactly is Bianca Censori? Bianca Censori is an architectural designer for Ye’s brand Yeezy. She’s worked with the brand for several years since 2020 and was promoted to head designer. Censori was recently spotted with Kanye on several occasions days before the wedding.

According to TMZ, Ye was wearing a wedding ring on the week of January 13, 2023, when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California. Sources told the tabloid site that the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony.

The “wedding” seemed to be confirmed by friends of the couple. “Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” a source told Us Weekly. According to sites like Daily Mail and on social media, there have been notable similarities between her and Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian. “Bianca Censori looks like a face mash of Kim Kardashian and Lourdes Leon. That’s all I’mma say about that,” one person tweeted.

Ye also wrote a song directly referencing his employee. The track “Censori Overload,” which has also been called “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” doesn’t include lines referencing the architect, there are a few lines that reference marriage. “Wakin’ up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts/And the Bible said I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.”

Kanye was also previously linked to Julia Fox and dated Chaney Jones in 2022. According to sources to Page Six, Ye and Chaney’s relationship ended after a vacation to Tokyo after it became “choppy”. Sources acknowledged Ye’s erratic behavior of his social media antics, telling the site, “You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again.”