Source: ‘Kim and Kanye’s Baby Name Definitely Doesn’t Start With A K’

Stop the presses! Us Weekly is reporting that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby, just born on Saturday, might have been given a name that, in fact, doesn’t start with the letter “K.”

“They’re not quite ready to announce the name yet,” a source close to the couple told the magazine. “But the name definitely does not start with a K, despite all the rumors that have been out.”

Well, that’s a game-changer. The entire world has been expecting a baby name with a K-beginning, and just a few days ago rumors swirled that the name was Kaidence Donda West, and now: we just don’t know what to expect.

Sources in the magazine also jokingly suggest that the baby’s name might be North–making the full name, of course, North West–or that it might be Winter. We have no idea what to think, but at least now we know the name game is open to the other 25 members of the alphabet!

