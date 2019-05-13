Fans Are Convinced They’ve Figured Out Kardashian-West Baby No. 4’s Name

Kardashian-West Baby No. 4 has arrived, and now fans are convinced they’ve discovered a clue about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby’s name. In case you were unplugged somewhere under a rock, we’ll catch you up to speed on the littlest West kiddo. Last Thursday, May 9–the eldest Kardashian daughter, Kourtney, popped up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to announce to her mom, Kris Jenner, (and the world)that Kimye’s surrogate was in labor with their fourth child.

The next day, May 10–the KKW Beauty mogul announced on Twitter that her newest bundle of joy had arrived. She gleefully tweeted, “He’s here and he’s perfect! He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.” Though Kardashian West was able to carry and deliver her oldest two children, North and Saint, she and her rapper hubby chose to use a surrogate for her second daughter, Chicago, and their newborn son. The reality star suffers from a life threating condition called, life-threatening condition, placenta accreta which would make it impossible for her to carry another child safely.

Now that the latest Kardashian little has arrived, everyone is pressed to learn his name. Fans are convinced that Kimmy has been hinting about the name this entire time. On Mother’s Day, she posted some throwback photos of her CBD themed baby shower with the caption, “We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.”

The caption itself didn’t raise any alarms, but the bear emoji she added at the end certainly did.

Since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also used the same bear emoji on Twitter when discussing the shower, fans are convinced the baby’s name is either Bear or Teddy.

One Twitter user said, “Is his name Teddy? Because I noticed the teddy bear emojis your using.” Another Kardashian fan exclaimed, “he’s 100% called Bear.”

Bear West, 1st of his name!

Honestly, we’re lowkey delighted by the name Bear. We think it fits in perfectly with North, Saint, and Chicago. However, if there is anything we know about Kimye, it’s that their name choices for their kiddos are never what we expect.