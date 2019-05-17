We’ve Figured Out The Meaning Of Kardashian-West Baby No. 4’s Name & It’s Perfect

He’s here and he has a name! Kardashian-West Baby No. 4’s name is Psalm West and we even know the meaning of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby’s name. On May 10, just two days before Mother’s Day, Kim Kardashian announced on Twitter that her newest bundle of joy had arrived. She gleefully tweeted, “He’s here and he’s perfect! He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.” Though Kardashian West was able to carry and deliver her oldest two children, North and Saint, she and her rapper hubby chose to use a surrogate for her second daughter, Chicago, and their newborn son. The reality star suffers from a life threating condition called, life-threatening condition, placenta accreta which would make it impossible for her to carry another child safely.

Almost immediately, fans speculated on the baby’s name. After all his siblings are named North, Saint, and Chicago. For awhile fans were convinced that the KKW Beauty mogul and her rapper hubby had named their baby, Bear West because of the reality starlet’s use of the Teddy Bear emoji.

One Twitter user said, “Is his name Teddy? Because I noticed the teddy bear emojis your using.” Another Kardashian fan exclaimed, “he’s 100% called Bear.”

Then fans thought Kimmy might do something more obvious like name the little one after her brothe,r Rob Kardashian. After all, during an April 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel she said,

Actually, I do have one name. I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob, but then it’s like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn’t like, really go. But I really was feeling that, or, like, Robert. And my brother approved it, so that’s like, our one ‘kind of’ name.

Now we know that the tiniest Kardashian West baby is, Psalm West. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet took to Instagram to announce his name saying, “Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival with our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure we have everything we need.” She also announced the little one’s name.

But what does Psalm mean?

The little bundle of joy’s name has a beautiful meaning. A Psalm is a book of songs or a hymn usually found in religious texts like The Bible.

As of late, Kanye has been holding “church services” for his family, so perhaps that’s where the inspiration came from.

Since Psalm’s older brother’s name is Saint–we think it’s a perfect fit.

As we said before, if there is anything we know about Kimye, it’s that their name choices for their kiddos are never what we expect.