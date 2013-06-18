Report: Kim and Kanye Have Named Their Baby Kaidence Donda West

Okay, the first piece of intel regarding the name Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chose for their new baby did come from Media Takeout—i.e., a drama-loving gossip site that claims to be “the most visited urban website in the world”—but Kaidence Donda West actually sounds pretty spot-on.

After all, we already know the pair were planning to continue the Kardashian’s fine tradition of slapping a K at the beginning of any and all names, as well as the fact that Kanye wanted to honor his late mother, Donda, in some way. Plus, Kaidence is a musical reference, lends itself to Kai for short, and it’s totally the name a stripper would use original.

At best, we’re meh about the rumored name, but it very well could have been something totally WTF, like Kalabassas (where it all started!) Kalifornia (Kalli for short!), or Kranberry (hey, Gwyneth went with Apple.)

Regardless, we’ll keep you posted on any new baby-name developments as we hear them.