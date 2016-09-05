Kim Kardashian Teases New Adidas Line with Kanye West on Snapchat

New York Fashion Week kicks off this week, gifting us with Kanye West‘s Yeezy season 4 show on Wednesday—which will be totally crazy, if previous seasons’ showings have any bearing on this round. Also, if West sticks to his word from earlier this year, it’s entirely possible that the whole line will be kids’ clothes.

Kim Kardashian further fueled that fire yesterday, Snapchatting a serious pile o’ children’s clothing. “Look at how cute all this kids’ stuff is,” she said, panning the iPhone over tiny sweatshirts with the word “Calabasas” blazoned across the chest, branded with the Adidas logo, among many other items. “Kanye and I have an exciting project coming up soon!” (KimYe’s insane mansion happens to be in Calabasas, California, FYI.)

Kardashian also posted a video of extremely sick new Yeezy Boosts—and their mini-me equivalents. “OK, I’m obsessed with the new 350s that Kanye’s been wearing, but I’m even more obsessed with the little ones they made for North and Saint,” she said.

In another Snap, Kardashian showed off full-size and teeny-tiny Yeezy crepe-sole boots. “Wait, but how cute is this? Just for the fashion show, they made North matching boots to match her daddy,” she said.

To really drive the point home, Kardashian posted two more stills of the kids’ shoes—one of the tiny Boosts, and one of the crepe boots.

Though we can’t say for sure what this “exciting project” is, we’re imagining that KimYe have designed something special together for Yeezy season 4. Whether it’s a few kids’ pieces, adult clothing, or a full-on husband-and-wife fashion line collab—that’s to be seen.

You won’t have to wait long, though: The show is this Wednesday. And in true West fashion, he has already drummed up some of his favorite thing on the planet—controversy—with a single tweet. Uh, OK, Kanye.