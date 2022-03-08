Here’s What Kim Really Thinks of Kanye’s ‘Disturbing’ Music Video About Pete Amid Their Divorce

Judging from Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye’s Pete Davidson “Eazy” music video, the Yeezy founder isn’t doing himself any favors when it comes to winning back his estranged wife. According to a new report, Kim was utterly “appalled” by the rapper’s latest music video.

In his new music video for his single “Eazy,” Kanye can be seen kidnapping, decapitating and burying a claymation figurine of Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. “God saved me from this crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye raps on the track, while a title card reads, “Every one lived happily ever after. Except You Know Who.” The music video, which was released shortly after Kim was declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye, has sparked widespread controversy among fans and detractors alike—and unsurprisingly, Kim is among those who found it “disturbing,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly.

The SKIMS founder, 41, reportedly felt that her estranged husband went too far with the music video, with one source revealing that it felt “twisted” to the reality star. “She was appalled by this stunt and is rapidly losing the little patience she had left at this point,” the insider shared.

A second source went on to reveal that the KKW Beauty mogul is afraid for Pete. “She found it really disturbing and is fearful of what could come of it,” the source shared. “She wants to protect Pete just as much as Pete wants to protect her.”

Pete, for his part, is reportedly trying to “downplay the impact” of the video among his friends—but it’s clear that the music video is still taking a toll. “Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that the Saturday Night Live star “actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone.”

Nevertheless, a source notes that Pete does have his concerns about “how obsessive and dark” Ye’s behavior has become. For now, the King of Staten Island star is said to be “respecting the divorce process” despite Ye’s repeated callouts on social media and in his music—and it seems he’s doing his best to be the bigger person.

