Kris Jenner: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Aren’t Planning A Big Public Baby Reveal

The world’s most famous newborn has yet to be seen by anyone outside the immediate Kardashian-West clan, but that doesn’t mean Kim Kardashian’s media-loving mom Kris Jenner isn’t willing to share some personal details about the controversially-named baby—including the shocking news that KimYe aren’t planning a big public reveal of the child.

“I don’t think they’ve given it serious thought,” Jenner told “Live From E!” about whether or not the parents were planning to share North West with the world any time soon.

That doesn’t mean the paparazzi aren’t trying to see North, though. Jenner told E! that helicopters swarmed the house in the days immediately following her birth.

“My house was like Apocalypse Now with all the helicopters trying to get a shot. Just another day at home,” she said. “It gets a little loud when that happens. Life is good. She’s amazing. I can’t wait for you to meet her.”

We literally can’t imagine that the KimYe camp isn’t already planning on how to share North with the rest of the world; while Kanye is notoriously private, Kim has built an entire career off of willingly putting herself in the spotlight. Why wouldn’t she do the same now that she’s a mom?

