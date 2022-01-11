Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Julia Being a ‘Fan’ of Hers While She’s Dating Kanye

Many are wondering what Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox‘s relationship is like amid her romance with Kanye West, especially now that the Uncut Gems actress has admitted to being a “die-hard” fan of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Kanye’s girlfriend Julia admitted to being a “die-hard, OG” Kardashian fan in a December 2021 episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. In fact, when discussing Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end after its final season, she admitted, “I’m gonna miss Keeping Up. I’ve been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007, like when watching it was embarrassing. I like, wanted them to be my family.”

Ever since the podcast episode—which aired on December 18, 2021, and resurfaced the following month—many wondered what Kim might have to say about her estranged husband’s new girlfriend being a self-professed “stan” for her family.

According to TMZ, the girls are alright! Apparently, Kim thinks the fact that Julia is a fan of hers is a good thing. In addition, this same source reported to TMZ that Kim is happy for Kanye and wants to see him end up with a good person; all she hopes is that it will make co-parenting their children an easier task. The exes share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Perhaps Kim’s well wishes are coming from the fact that she has moved on from her romantic relationship with Kayne. After filing for divorce in February 2021 following seven years of marriage, Kim has been linked to comedian Pete Davidson since October 2021. Recently, the two were spotted in the Bahamas on vacation with family and friends.

However, we’re not sure if Kanye’s love life is moving at the same pace since the “Donda” artist seems to still be in pursuit of Kim. Not only has Ye spoken about getting Kim back in various interviews, but the Yeezy owner also made a post on Thanksgiving claiming it’s all he thinks about. According to Page Six, Ye also flew to Miami for New Year’s Eve in an attempt to run into Kim, who he expected to be there with Pete for the actor’s New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus. Sources also claimed that Kim had to secretly change recent vacation plans from the Dominican Republic to the Bahamas since Kanye planned to show up there too.

Despite these efforts, Julia seems to be settling into her new relationship. Following the couple’s first date on New Years Day, the 31-year-old confirmed their romance in a blog entry she wrote for Interview Magazine on January 6, 2021. In it, Julia detailed her interactions with Ye from the first date to the second—which included an impromptu photoshoot that took fans by surprise.