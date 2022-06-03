Kim Just Responded to Rumors She Got ‘Turned Down’ From Attending the Queen’s Jubilee With Pete After Flying to London

With reports that she’s in London with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, fans are asking did Kim Kardashian attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

Though she arrived in London around the same time that the celebrations started, Kim didn’t try to attend any of the events, according to a representative for The Kardashians star who told Page Six on June 3, 2022. Kim “didn’t even ask to go” to Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee, which celebrated the monarch’s 70 years of service and ran from June 2 to June 5, 2022. The response came after a source told The Daily Mail on June 2, 2022, that the Skims founder tried to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, but was “turned down” by Buckingham Palace. “Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn’t visit the UK often,” the source said. “Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration.”

A source told Page Six that Kim went to London to support Pete on a “secret project.” The two had matching platinum blonde hair when they were photographed getting out of their cars to go to celeb hotspot The River Cafe on May 30, 2022. The Skkn founder returned home to Los Angeles on June 1, 2022, for a pre-planned photoshoot, a day before the festivities for the Queen’s Jubilee started.

Things between Kim and Pete seem to be very serious. In a confessional in the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim told the story about how she met Pete after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. “I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my…'” Kim told the cameras with a smile, “I was just basically DTF.”

Kim’s whole family also seems to love Pete and approves of their relationship. He was spotted driving around with Kim’s daughter, North, and her niece, Penelope Disick in a Pink MOKE car on April 4, 2022, according to photos obtained by TMZ, and was seen with a tattoo of Kim’s kids’ initials on his neck on April 29, 2022. The King of Staten Island star inked a tattoo that seem to stand for the initials of Kim and her children, in order from oldest to youngest. The Skims founder shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband Kanye West.

