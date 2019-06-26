Kim Kardashian Is Getting Major Heat For A Nasty Comment She Made About Jordyn Woods

With the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fast approaching (part two airs Sunday, June 30), most of the attention has been on Khloé Kardashian. But now, a comment Kim Kardashian made about Jordyn Woods on KUWTK has Twitter on fire. Last Sunday, all hell broke loose when E! finally aired the Kardashian-Jenner-Thompson-Woods cheating scandal episode. While Woods and Tristan Thompson reportedly hooked up months ago—tbh it was just a kiss, but still—the world is reliving the wreckage it caused the Kardashian/Jenner family through season 16 of KUWTK. Khloé’s pain is particularly palpable as she processes the betrayal from both her then-boyfriend and her little sister’s best friend. Jeez—talk about a double whammy.

But right now, people are giving Khloé and Woods a rest—it’s Kim’s turn in the hot seat. In Sunday night’s episode, the mom of four made a comment that many people have taken issue with.

After learning that Thompson had supposedly been unfaithful (again), the Kardashian/Jenner clan rallied around their own. And Khloé and Kylie’s older sister, Kim, went ham on Woods (Kylie’s now-former BFF). “Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her,” Kim said of Woods.

Though perhaps not intentionally, Kim managed to offend Woods and the entire internet with that comment. Twitter went wild, saying it was disrespectful and entirely demeaning of Woods. Some went as far as to say Kim seemed to have an outright “white savior complex.”

Twitter was quick to shade Kim, also pointing out that Woods, who grew up not far from the Kardashian/Jenner clan, wasn’t exactly poor when she first befriended the fam. So the insult doesn’t really work.

BLOOP!